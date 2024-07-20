BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.64

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €62.64 ($68.09) and traded as high as €62.74 ($68.20). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €62.57 ($68.01), with a volume of 1,353,639 shares traded.
BNP Paribas Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €62.65.
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BNP Paribas
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.