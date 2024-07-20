BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 66.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,443,666 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,042 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley upgraded FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 10.1 %

FCEL stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 4.80. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 123.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

