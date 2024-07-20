BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $50.41 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,207.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,565.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,041 shares of company stock worth $2,637,477 over the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

