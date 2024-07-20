BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 419 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $473.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.67.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $524.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $533.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

