BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 20,112 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 76,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.61.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
