B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 600 ($7.78) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.56) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered B&M European Value Retail to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 380 ($4.93) to GBX 525 ($6.81) in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 577 ($7.48).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BME

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 1.2 %

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 458.10 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.37. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 431.80 ($5.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 618.20 ($8.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,308.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 490.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 515.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hounaïda Lasry acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($45,389.70). Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.