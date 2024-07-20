Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.66% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 23,948 shares. The stock has a market cap of $823.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

