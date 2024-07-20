Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,882 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.23% of Smartsheet worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $68,879,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 109,786 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $1,512,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,390 shares of company stock worth $1,484,631 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE SMAR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. 2,143,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,107. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

