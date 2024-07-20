Blair William & Co. IL Sells 11,363 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 323.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. 2,127,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,431. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

