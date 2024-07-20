Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,133 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.27% of Planet Fitness worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLNT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

NYSE PLNT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.50. 953,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,881. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $79.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

