Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,854,000 after buying an additional 141,224 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after buying an additional 1,645,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,373,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,823,000 after buying an additional 88,083 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,311,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,926,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,236,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,322,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.30. The stock had a trading volume of 530,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $181.90.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

