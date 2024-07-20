Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 62,752 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,752 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.51% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $21,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $3,807,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $461,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 63,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.19. 638,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,919. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.31%.

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

