Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equifax were worth $15,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $3.89 on Friday, reaching $260.30. 1,301,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

