Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $956,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.2 %

PAPR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,367 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $993.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.