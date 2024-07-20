Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $4.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $559.08. The stock had a trading volume of 894,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

