Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.17 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $171,608,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,747,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,120,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.85. 3,411,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,666,807. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.60 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.23 and a 200-day moving average of $167.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

