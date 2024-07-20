Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.01 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after purchasing an additional 929,926 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,507,000 after acquiring an additional 436,752 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,811,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,532.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 356,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,148.5% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 145,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 133,533 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,049. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

