Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,099 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 333,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $2,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 14.7% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,332,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,474. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut their target price on Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

In other news, Chairman James M. Whitehurst sold 49,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $952,211.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 313,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at $51,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James M. Whitehurst sold 49,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $952,211.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 313,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,536. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

