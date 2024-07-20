Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.09 Million Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.09% of Dutch Bros worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 661.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BROS traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $39.17. 1,899,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,158. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.62, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.53.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 334,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $12,310,442.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 871,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,124,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $6,138,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,616,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,560,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 334,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $12,310,442.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 871,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,124,503.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154 over the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

