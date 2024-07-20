Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 7.73% of Airgain worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 2,350.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 364,320 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Trading Down 0.6 %

AIRG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. 8,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. Airgain, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Airgain in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

