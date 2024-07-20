Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 37,747 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 327,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 30,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 21,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

NYSE FNF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.39. 747,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,755. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

