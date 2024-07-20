Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.38 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 105.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 248,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $102.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,977. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

