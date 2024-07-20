Blair William & Co. IL Has $18.01 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 758,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $73,449,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,651.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,774,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,844,000 after buying an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 948.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,150 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,997,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,152,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 492,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares in the company, valued at $26,430,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

