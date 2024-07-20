Blair William & Co. IL Has $13 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renasant Bank grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,323,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,905,000 after purchasing an additional 382,837 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 31,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,918,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,778,000 after buying an additional 902,557 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,819,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.99. The company has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $109.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

