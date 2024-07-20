Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 59.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,858,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,081,000 after acquiring an additional 245,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,012,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.72.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

