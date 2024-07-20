Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,382 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.94% of Compass Diversified worth $17,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

CODI traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,078. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $524.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 588.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Larry L. Enterline bought 8,212 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $184,030.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,975.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Larry L. Enterline acquired 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $184,030.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,975.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Further Reading

