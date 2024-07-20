Blair William & Co. IL Buys 24,417 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.56% of TransMedics Group worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.20. 296,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,148. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $154.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -432.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $6,475,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,679.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $6,475,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,679.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,948,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,667 shares of company stock worth $30,087,968. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.38.

Get Our Latest Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.