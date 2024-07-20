Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 45,053 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,053 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $14,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,348,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,476,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.67.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

