Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,867 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,355,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 440.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 29,549 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 250,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 73,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGGR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

