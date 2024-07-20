BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 676,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 258,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 32.1% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 225,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 54,773 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 538,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,505. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

