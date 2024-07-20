BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.78. 4,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 4,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64.

Get BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Free Report) by 1,508.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the quarter. CWM LLC owned 2.50% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.