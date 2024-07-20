BitShares Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and $102,139.61 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000674 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000605 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000591 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,327,800 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

