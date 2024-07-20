Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $53,142.84 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.22998709 USD and is up 4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $56,491.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

