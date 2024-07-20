Bitcoin Gold 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.91 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $472.32 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.97 or 0.00040128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00043032 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00018712 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000449 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000081 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.