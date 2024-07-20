Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24,025.15 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0653 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.17 million and $24,025.15 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00077899 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00019845 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009777 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

