Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 924.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,690 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $378,728,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Biogen by 936.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after buying an additional 593,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after buying an additional 571,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 24,726.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,992 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.40. The company had a trading volume of 851,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.84. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $280.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

