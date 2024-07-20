BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU) Stock Price Down 1%

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$23.07 and last traded at C$23.20. 148,656 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 46,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.43.

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.35.

