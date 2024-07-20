Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 25,011 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Best Buy worth $13,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $8,676,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,003,500 shares of company stock valued at $166,350,570 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,024,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,408. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

