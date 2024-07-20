Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.46 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of BHLB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.34. 503,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.88.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Berkshire Hills Bancorp
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.
