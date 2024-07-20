Berenberg Bank Raises AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Price Target to GBX 410

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.80) to GBX 410 ($5.32) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AJB. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AJ Bell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.68) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of AJ Bell stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 427 ($5.54). 998,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,962. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 241.60 ($3.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 434 ($5.63). The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 383.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 334.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £25,155 ($32,622.23). Also, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £467,670 ($606,497.21). Insiders purchased a total of 120 shares of company stock valued at $44,865 over the last 90 days. 30.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

