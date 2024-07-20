Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. 812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 33,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Benchmark Metals Stock Down 2.6 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.
About Benchmark Metals
Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.
