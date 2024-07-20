Barden Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.21 Million Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ON by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ON by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in ON by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

ON Price Performance

ONON stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. 3,687,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,247,835. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. On Holding AG has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.22.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

