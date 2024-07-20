Barden Capital Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 442,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after buying an additional 40,320 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.02. 154,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

