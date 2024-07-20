Barden Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Barden Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,187 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,222. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $77.77. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.