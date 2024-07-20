Barclays Increases Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $16.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.9 %

RIVN stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,588 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,593 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 101,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

