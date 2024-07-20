Barclays Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $565.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $493.00 to $565.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $480.44.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $484.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $463.11 and its 200-day moving average is $420.75. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $509.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,615. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after acquiring an additional 338,181 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,004,153,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,910,897,000 after buying an additional 274,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,895,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,044,980,000 after buying an additional 141,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.