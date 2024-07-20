Bank of America Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $31.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $71.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.69.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $269.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

