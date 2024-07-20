Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1,029.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 255,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 233,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

CZR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,321,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.98. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

