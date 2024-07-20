Banco Santander S.A. Takes $422,000 Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.95. The company had a trading volume of 698,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.28 and a 200 day moving average of $130.02. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $147.93.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

