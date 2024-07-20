Banco Santander S.A. Sells 790 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.57.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.19. 809,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,142. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $398.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

